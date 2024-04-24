Wednesday, April 24, 2024
PTI seeks Ejaz Chaudhary's production orders for Senate session

PTI seeks Ejaz Chaudhary's production orders for Senate session
Web Desk
9:55 PM | April 24, 2024
National

An application has been filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition leader Shibli Faraz for the production orders of PTI incarcerated leader Ejaz Chudhary for the Senate session.

The application has been submitted to the Senate Secretariat.

Shibli Faraz wrote a letter to Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani that Ejaz Chaudhary was confined to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He said the senator had a constitutional right to participate in the session.

The opposition leader has sought production orders of Senator Ejaz Chaudhary in the letter to the Senate chairman.

