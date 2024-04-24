Punjab to establish enforcement authorities at provincial, district level

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to establish enforcement authorities at three administrative levels to implement government policies. In this connection, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday chaired a special meeting to review the implementation of various government policies in the province. The chief minister directed to establish enforcement authorities at provincial, district and tehsil levels for this purpose. “Provincial Enforcement Authority will be headed by Chief Secretary, supported by a DG; District Enforcement Authority will be headed by Deputy Commissioner; while Tehsil Enforcement Authority will be headed by the respective AC”, she further stated. Enforcement authorities will have the powers to take action against price hike, encroachment of government lands and hoarding, besides performing other special tasks assigned by the Government from time to time, including seizures of state properties. Madam Chief Minister directed to make these enforcement authorities functional in six months, and to immediately start legislation for the purpose. She approved a proposal to amend 11 laws, rules and ordinances in this regard. The chief minister said that a police station and a special force will be established at tehsil level under the supervision of Tehsil Enforcement Authority. Authority in-charge, investigation officers, enforcement officers and constables will be appointed in a Tehsil Enforcement Authority, which will have the powers to register cases, investigate them and to make arrests in addition to the enforcement of law. Madam Chief Minister said,” Offices of Provincial and District Enforcement Authorities will also be established to ensure effective monitoring.”Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ashiq Hussain, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretaries Agriculture, Finance and other relevant officers attended the meeting.