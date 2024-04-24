Raisi wraps up visit, leaves for Tehran

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has returned home after completing his visit to Pakistan.

The Iranian President left for Iran from Karachi Airport. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori and other senior officials bade farewell to the Iranian President at Jinnah International Airport.

Earlier, Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted historical, religious, cultural and civilizational ties and both countries were keen to develop centers of arts and learning besides promotion of arts and sciences.

Addressing the students and faculty at the historic Government College University (GCU) during his visit, he said it was need of the hour to pay special attention to arts, sciences and technology in order to shine among the comity of nations.

President Raisi said that our universities were centers of learning and research and a comprehensive strategy in the education sector may pay dividends.

On Allama Iqbal, the Iranian President said the poetry of poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal enjoys special acceptance in Iran.

He said Pakistan and Iran maintain the same stance on the issue of Palestine issue.

Dr Raisi said Iran would further enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in the energy and other sectors.

The Iranian President thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the cordial hospitality during his visit.