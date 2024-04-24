Rupee sheds 4 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 04 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.33. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.5 and Rs 280.25 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 53 paisas to close at Rs 297.16 against the last-day closing of Rs 296.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.79, whereas a decrease of 28 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs343.98 compared to the last closing of Rs 344.26. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.21.