S. Korea’s foreign currency deposit falls

April 24, 2024
SEOUL   -  South Korea’s foreign currency deposit fell for the third successive month due to higher demand for import settlement, central bank data showed Tuesday. The deposit, denominated in foreign currencies, shrank 1.12 billion dollars from a month earlier to 95.01 billion U.S. dollars at the end of March, continuing to slide since January, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The consecutive reduction was attributed to the increased import settlement by local companies and the dollar sale by individuals.

