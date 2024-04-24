SACM directs to make tech institutes skill imparting centres

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Technical Education, Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim has directed to make the technical education sector self-sustainable and financial self-reliance besides technical education institutions as skills imparting centres.
He said that besides practical training, the workshops and labs of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), result-oriented measures should also be taken for the financial stability of the institutes to make it a source of income to increase its financial resources.
He issued these directives during his visit to Government Poly-Technical Institute, at Sardar Ghari here on Tuesday.
Besides, Managing Director TEVTA, Aamir Afaaq, Director (Finance) Munir Gul and Principal of the institute, Engineer Arif Naeem were also present on the occasion.
The SACM also reviewed various potential and sources for various commercial productions.