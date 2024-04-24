Wednesday, April 24, 2024
SACM directs to make tech institutes skill imparting centres

Our Staff Reporter
April 24, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tech­nical Education, Indus­tries and Commerce, Ab­dul Karim has directed to make the technical ed­ucation sector self-sus­tainable and financial self-reliance besides technical education in­stitutions as skills im­parting centres.

He said that besides practical training, the workshops and labs of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), re­sult-oriented measures should also be taken for the financial stability of the institutes to make it a source of income to in­crease its financial re­sources. 

He issued these direc­tives during his visit to Government Poly-Tech­nical Institute, at Sardar Ghari here on Tuesday.

Besides, Managing Di­rector TEVTA, Aamir Afaaq, Director (Fi­nance) Munir Gul and Principal of the in­stitute, Engineer Arif Naeem were also pres­ent on the occasion.

The SACM also re­viewed various potential and sources for various commercial productions.

