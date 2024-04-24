SC expresses concern over no final decision by high courts on Super Tax

ISLAMABAD

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ex­pressed concern over no final decision by high courts on Super Tax on high earning persons imposed vide Section 4C of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, de­spite the fact enough time was given.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Athar Mi­nallah and Justice Irfan Saadat conducted hearing of 167 petitions of Commission­er Inland Revenue and various taxpay­ers. A number of taxpayers challenged the constitutional vires of the amended Section 4C for the tax year 2023.

Dr Shah Nawaz appeared on behalf of the Federal Board of Revenue. Justice Mansoor inquired from him whether the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had decided the matter finally. The FBR lawyer replied that the Intra-Court Ap­peals (ICA) are pending before the La­hore High Court and the IHC. The IHC will take up ICAs on May 28, he added.

Justice Mansoor said: “We have been showing courtesy and if by next date (June 10) the High Court would not pass the final verdict then they shall proceed with the matter.” He also said; “We (SC) don’t regulate the High Court, therefore showing courtesy.”

Justice Irfan said that the apex court judgment would be ‘judgment in rem’ and its effect would be on all the parties.

The bench directing the SC office to send this order to the high courts (LH­C+IHC) in order to sensitise them, ad­journed the case until 10th June.

A three-member bench of the apex court on February 27, 2024 setting aside the interim orders passed by a single bench of the IHC, had direct­ed the court to pass a speaking order within one month.

A single judge bench of Justice Sar­dar Ejaz Ishaq Khan on March 15 de­clared that the impugned amendment has no retrospective application for tax year 2023 or for any period prior to the date of promulgation of the impugned amendment.

It also ordered that a direction is ac­cordingly issued to the respondent Federal Board of Revenue to issue an administrative instruction under sec­tion 214(1) of the Ordinance to all in­land revenue officers subordinate to the FBR to apply the impugned amend­ment prospectively only and, while do­ing so, to read down and apply section 4C in terms of the Fauji Fertiliser judg­ment (for the validity of an administra­tive instruction by FBR, see para 17 of Annex-A);

It said that the Impugned Amend­ment is valid and legal to the extent su­per tax becomes payable thereunder as advance tax under section 147 of the Ordinance; provided that, super tax shall remain to be computed in accord­ance with the Fauji Fertiliser judgment even when payable as advance tax.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Jus­tice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangri on April 4, 2024, hearing the ICAs said the respondents (Pakistan Oilfields Limited and others) shall continue to pay the tax liability under section 4C as amended by the Fi­nance Act, 2023.