Senate chief for concerted efforts to handle key challenges

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has called for concerted efforts and policy interventions to address the security concerns, economic challenges, environmental issues, and other pressing challenges like social welfare and population growth Pakistan is currently faced with.

In his speech at the 7th edition of Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit as chief guest, Gillani expressed gratitude to the organizers for the invitation and emphasized the importance of forums like the summit in fostering dialogue and collaboration among business leaders. He commended the summit for its role as a constructive forum for addressing key challenges and formulating strategies for economic growth.

Regarding the security challenges, Chairman Senate noted the resurgence of terrorism and emphasized the importance of regional stability. He underlined the need for global attention to end conflicts that pose threats to national security.

On the economic front, Yousuf Raza Gillani said that there is need for a shift in policy paradigms to stimulate economic revival and growth, emphasizing collaboration between the government and business leaders.

He also addressed environmental challenges, advocating for sustainable practices and public awareness to mitigate climate change impacts. He highlighted the significance of social welfare programmes like the Benazir Income Support Program and stressed the need for efficient resource utilization in social safety-net initiatives.

The Chairman Senate also emphasized the urgency of addressing population growth to ensure social stability and well-being. He called for prioritizing population welfare and promoting family planning initiatives. Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani praised the organizers for their efforts in convening the summit and facilitating meaningful discussions on critical issues affecting the nation.