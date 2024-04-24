Shadab optimistic about Pakistan’s chances at ICC T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE - All-rounder Shadab Khan has expressed confidence in Pakistan’s cricket team, highlighting its potential to clinch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be cohosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

During a press briefing held here at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, Shadab Khan shared his thoughts on the team dynamics and his personal role within the squad.As Pakistan prepares for their upcoming T20I against New Zealand, with the series currently balanced at 1-1, the all-rounder’s focus remains sharp on the ultimate goal. “We have the right mix of talent and leadership, and I am optimistic about our prospects at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024,” he said.

Addressing his approach to the game, Shadab Khan said: “Playing with a positive intent naturally comes with risks, but it’s a part of my role that I embrace fully.” He stressed the importance of maintaining a high strike rate in T20 cricket, a factor he believes could define outcomes in high-stake games.

Discussing the ongoing series against New Zealand, the allrounder reflected on the recent match in Rawalpindi. “The pitch did not throw any surprises, and while we faced a robust challenge from a youthful New Zealand team, it’s a reminder that any team can triumph on their day.”He pointed out that the defeat was a learning experience and emphasized the importance of consistent performance leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024.

Shadab Khan also addressed critiques regarding team selections and the integration of younger players into the lineup. “It’s vital to give players a consistent run, which helps in building a cohesive team,” he asserted. He disagreed with the notion of categorizing teams into tiers based solely on experience, praising the potential of the New Zealand players. “Many of them are future stars. We don’t see them as a lesser team just because they lack big names,” he added.

The all-rounder’s comments come ahead of the fourth T20I to be played tomorrow (Thursday) at Gaddafi Stadium, led by captain Babar Azam. The match is pivotal for Pakistan to gain momentum in the series and fine-tune their strategies for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.