Sindh’s underprivileged areas suffer due to lack of burn units, dermatologists

KASHMORE-KANDHKOT - Due to lack of dermatologists as well as burn units and centres at both public and private sectors at underprivileged areas of Sindh, the burnt patients always have been referred to big cities of Sindh and Punjab. Deaths due to burns at homes, roads and workplaces have been becoming serious public health menace for several years across province while the Government of Sindh has not taken proper measures to tackle the burn related issues seriously. Various reports said that there are few burn centres and wards for treating victims of fire incidents also facilitating the burn related cases throughout the Sindh. There is also lack of burn surgeons, nurses practitioners, physical of occupational therapists, plastic surgeons. On the condition of anonymity a renowned dermatologist of Sindh also complained that there is dearth of isolation wards for burnt patients to ensure intensive care the patients who sustain burns are admitted to general wards at hospital with other patients. A couple of hospitals in Sindh have burn wards, units and centres, but unfortunately these are not equipped with proper facilities to treat the patients more than 50 percent burns he added. However, citizens of upper districts such as Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and others have been deprived of the dermatologists, burn units and centres. Local residents of Kandhkot and Kashmore namely Kamran, Abdul Rahman , Shahbaz and others have complained that despite frequent reminder from the community nothing had been done so far to address these issues. It is worthy to mention here that Kashmore district is more than 11 lac population and also bordering area of Sindh-Punjab and Sindh-Balochistan. Due to bordering area people come to there for treatment but there is not a single burn unit to treat the patients. They have been compelled to refer to Larkana and Sukkur. Locals, social activists, political and other have expressed grave concern over the situation. They also appealed to Sindh chief minister, health minister and other concerned authorities to look into the matter and also ensure of establishing of burn unit and centre at district.