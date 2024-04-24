Wednesday, April 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Six killed as two groups trade fire at Lakki Marwat wedding function

Six killed as two groups trade fire at Lakki Marwat wedding function
Web Desk
5:21 PM | April 24, 2024
Regional

Six persons were killed and one injured when two rival groups traded fire at a wedding ceremony in village Akri Khanzada Khail here on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Ehsan, Azir, Ahmed, Imran, Zahid and Faizan. They belonged to Ghazni Khail. On information, police reached the spot and started an investigation after shifting the dead and the injured to hospital for post-mortem.

Initial investigation suggests that the firing incident took place due to rivalry between the two groups.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the arrest of those involved in the killing of six persons.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024