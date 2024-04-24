Six killed as two groups trade fire at Lakki Marwat wedding function

Six persons were killed and one injured when two rival groups traded fire at a wedding ceremony in village Akri Khanzada Khail here on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Ehsan, Azir, Ahmed, Imran, Zahid and Faizan. They belonged to Ghazni Khail. On information, police reached the spot and started an investigation after shifting the dead and the injured to hospital for post-mortem.

Initial investigation suggests that the firing incident took place due to rivalry between the two groups.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the arrest of those involved in the killing of six persons.