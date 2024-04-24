Small cigarette packs can increase health costs: Experts

ISLAMABAD - Health activists, while expressing profound concern over the recent efforts to introduce 10-stick cigarette packs in markets, have said that it will not only jeopardize the progress made in tobacco control but will also directly impact children and low-income individuals, who are most vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.
Country Head, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, Malik Imran Ahmed said on Tuesday that the 10-stick cigarette packs by certain groups are deeply troubling.
He said, “Many countries in the world have banned single-stick and small-stick packet sales because they’re easier to purchase for children, youth, and low-income groups, and hence the health burden is very high.”
He said, “If 10-packet cigarettes are allowed for export, there’s a solid chance that the tobacco sector will sell them in the local market.”
SPARC’s Program Manager, Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, was of the view that with approximately 31.9 million adults aged 15 years and above are reported as current tobacco users, constituting nearly 19.7% of the adult population, the dire consequences of tobacco consumption extend far beyond individual health.
He urged the government to take proactive measures to protect public health and prevent the exploitation of children and low-income groups by the tobacco industry. We call upon the authorities to reject any proposals that endanger the health and well-being of our citizens.