Wednesday, April 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Small cigarette packs can increase health costs: Experts

INP
April 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Health activists, while expressing profound concern over the recent efforts to introduce 10-stick ciga­rette packs in markets, have said that it will not only jeopardize the progress made in tobacco control but will also directly impact chil­dren and low-income individuals, who are most vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco con­sumption.

Country Head, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, Malik Imran Ahmed said on Tuesday that the 10-stick cigarette packs by certain groups are deeply troubling.

He said, “Many countries in the world have banned single-stick and small-stick packet sales be­cause they’re easier to purchase for children, youth, and low-in­come groups, and hence the health burden is very high.”

He said, “If 10-packet cigarettes are allowed for export, there’s a sol­id chance that the tobacco sector will sell them in the local market.”

Govt urged to take action to tackle religious intolerance

SPARC’s Program Manager, Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, was of the view that with approximately 31.9 mil­lion adults aged 15 years and above are reported as current tobacco us­ers, constituting nearly 19.7% of the adult population, the dire con­sequences of tobacco consumption extend far beyond individual health.

He urged the government to take proactive measures to protect public health and prevent the ex­ploitation of children and low-in­come groups by the tobacco indus­try. We call upon the authorities to reject any proposals that endan­ger the health and well-being of our citizens.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024