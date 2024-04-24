Sohail sisters honored at YMCA for athletic achievements

LAHORE - A special ceremony at the YMCA Lahore celebrated the remarkable achievements of four sisters who have brought national pride through their athletic success in international competitions.

Twinkle, Maryam, Cybil, and Veronica Sohail, known for their prowess in kabbadi, powerlifting, and weightlifting, were the guests of honor at the event. The ceremony not only recognized their contributions to sports but also granted them honorary memberships at the YMCA. The event was attended by notable figures including the Bishop of Lahore, Rt Rev Nadeem Kamran, who also received a life membership during the proceedings, and Amjad Javed Khan, CEO of National News Nama, who served as the guest of honor.

Bishop Kamran commended the YMCA for its role in supporting young athletes. “It’s uplifting to see the YMCA acknowledge the Sohail sisters, who have excelled on regional, Asian, and world stages,” he said and added: “Their rigorous training and achievements are not simple feats; they need continuous support to excel further.”

Emanuel Sarfraz, General Secretary of YMCA, praised the sisters for their role in inspiring the youth, particularly within the Christian community. “By appointing the Sohail sisters as goodwill ambassadors, we hope to motivate more young people to achieve greatness. “We request the first female Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to whom the Christian community looks with great expectations of progress and development to personally meet these athletes and help solve their problems.”