TDAP leads maize awareness campaign in Punjab to further boost exports, productivity

LAHORE - Pakistan’s maize exports have witnessed an exceptional surge, reaching $324 million during the period from July 2023 to February 2024, compared to $110 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting an impressive growth of 195%. Major markets for Pakistan maize include Vietnam, Malaysia, Korea, and Oman.

In response to this remarkable momentum, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Agriculture Department of Punjab, has embarked on a proactive initiative to organize awareness seminars on maize production and export opportunities in key maizegrowing regions of Pakistan.

The first seminar of the series was held at Okara. The seminar witnessed enthusiastic participation from approximately 160 growers, farmers, and agriculture extension officers from Okara and neighboring districts. Punjab, which accounts for 90.5% of maize production in Pakistan, stands as a pivotal region for disseminating awareness about the potential of maize cultivation. In line with this objective, TDAP initiated the inaugural awareness seminar in Okara District, one of Punjab’s largest maize-producing areas, in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Department.

Distinguished speakers from the Punjab Agriculture Department, Maize and Millet Institute, Sahiwal, Trade and Investment Officer in Vietnam and Trade and Investment Counselor in Korea and TDAP Consultant addressed the seminar.

A technical session comprising four presentations covering Production Technology, Maize Production in Punjab, Yield Enhancement, and Unlocking Export Potential was presented to the stakeholders during the seminar. Insights from the Trade and Investment Officer in Vietnam and Trade and Investment Counselor in Korea provided valuable information on export requirements and potential opportunities for maize exports to Vietnam and Korea. In the final session, representatives from local farmers/ growers shared their challenges, while a leading exporter from Karachi outlined their maize export requirements.

The overarching objective of the seminar was to enlighten growers and farmers about international market dynamics, effective value addition strategies, and pre-and post-harvest procedures to optimize maize yields. The active participation of Trade Attaches posted in Vietnam and Korea, along with an experienced Maize exporter from Karachi, enriched the session.

With a view to a positive impact, it is anticipated that Okara maize growers and farmers will embrace new production technologies, leading to enhanced yields. With a heightened understanding of export potential, maize production is projected to increase, contributing to sustained growth in exports from Pakistan. This initiative underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering agricultural prosperity and enhancing international trade competitiveness.