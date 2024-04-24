Two die in separate incidents, 11 outlaws held in Naushahroferoze

NAUSHAHROFEROZE - Two people died in separate incidents while 11 outlaws including gamblers and drug pushers were held besides recovery of drugs and stake money during separate actions. A tractor-trolley overturned on Mehran Highway near Muhammad Shah Biladi, resultantly driver Zahid Biladi died on the spot. Body of 13-year-old Ikhtiar Alamani son of Allah Dino Alami hailing from Dargah Noor Shah was recovered from River Indus in Dars police station jurisdiction. During raids on two gambling dens, six gamblers were held with thousands of rupees stake money. Four drug peddlers including Imran Lashari, Zaheer Marri and two others were arrested with 1.360-kg hashish, 550 sachets of hazardous gutka, pan parag and 80 litres liquor. A proclaimed Nazeer Chandio was arrested during a raid of CIA police Naushahroferoze. Halani police recovered a stolen mobile phone and handed it over to owner after confirmation. The bodies were handed over to heirs and police after registering separate cases against the detainees started investigations.