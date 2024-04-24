Unveiling differences

It is often claimed that Pakistan and Israel are similar states because both were created based on religious ideology. However, this claim is useless, irrational, and fabricated as there is a stark contrast between the two states. The native Muslims of India, who had resided there for centuries, struggled and created Pakistan. There was no intervention by external powers to settle Muslims from other countries. On the contrary, Jews primarily resided in Europe and the Soviet Union; they were not indigenous to Muslim lands. Regrettably, following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the British Empire facilitated the settlement of Jews in these territories. They forcibly, brutally, and unlawfully seized Palestinian lands, resulting in the displacement of thousands of Palestinians from their homes. This unequivocally constitutes settler colonialism.

Moreover, this was not the case with the formation of Pakistan. Pakistan’s creation was not an illegal occupation, but rather independence from the tyrannous rule of the British and Hindus. Therefore, it is imperative to reject any notion of similarity between these two countries. Israel is a belligerent nation, while Pakistan is a pacific nation. Israel has been accused of being a butcher of innocent human beings, including women and children, while Pakistan has been a savior of human beings. Unlike Israel, Pakistan has never committed a crime against humanity.

FAYAZ HUSSAIN SHAH, Larkana.