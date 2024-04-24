US Senate approves bill that could ban TikTok

The US Senate on late Tuesday passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok unless its Chinese owner sells the video-sharing social media platform.

US-based CBS News reported that the bill gives ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese owner, nine months to sell its stake, with the potential for an additional three-month grace period, or the app will be banned in the US.

It came as part of a broader legislative package that comprises $95 billion in foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel, and other US allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

The House of Representatives already approved the measure on April 20. President Joe Biden also said that he will sign the bill on Wednesday.

The bill was passed amid suspicions that ByteDance could share data about US users with the Chinese government.