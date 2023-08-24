40 fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 handed over to police

MULTAN - The Agriculture Department got cases registered against 40 fertilizer dealers and also handed 13 individuals to police as they were allegedly found involved in overpricing and black marketing.
According to official sources, the black marketers were also fined over Rs1.7 million.
The crackdown was conducted during the last two days, across the province.
As per agriculture department officers, the crackdown will continue in the future. Nobody will be allowed to extract illegal profit from the peasants.
CUSTOMS DEPT SEIZES TWO CONTAINERS OF NCP GOODS
Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Customs Multan region has raided and seized two containers of non-custom paid goods worth Rs355 million at Faisalabad Road.
The Customs Department teams led by Director (I&I) Asif Abbas Khan, Additional Director Mumtaz Ali Raza and Deputy Director Syed Itrat Hussain have raided against smugglers under the directions of Director General Customs Intelligence (I&I) Faiz Ahmad Chadhar.
The teams seized two large containers of non-customs paid miscellaneous goods including motors belts, granding discs, steel wires, LED tubes and other miscellaneous items.
The goods were seized under Customs Act 1969 and containers shifted to I&I warehouse.
Director Regional Office I&I Multan Asif Abbas Khan said that Customs I&I teams were engaged in operations on daily basis to curb smuggling and will continue to pursue the smugglers until the complete elimination of smuggling.
DISTT ADMIN LAUNCHES CRACKDOWN AGAINST ENCROACHMENT
The district administration here on Wednesday launched a special crackdown against encroachment under the initiative to rehabilitate infrastructure and beauty of the city.
In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the Municipal Corporation, Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) while using heavy machinery launched the operation at Gulgasht, Brand road and Goal Bagh. The teams demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachment from roads and Gardezi Market.
The DC said in a statement that traders and other stakeholders were cooperating with district administration in the operation. He said that crackdown would continue to rehabilitate infrastructure and resolve traffic related issues.
He said that commercial buildings and plazas had been given ultimatum to fix separate places for parking stands adding that a comprehensive plan has been made for launching of anti-encroachment operation at other areas of the city.