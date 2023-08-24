Admissions underway in Fall semester at IUB

BAHAWALPUR - The admission campaign for the Fall Semester of 2023, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was in full swing. After the first merit list for MPhil was displayed previous day, a large number of students came for admis­sion, and there was great hustle and bustle in the Ab­basia Campus on Wednes­day. On this occasion, the students and their parents said that the educational programmes introduced at the Islamia University of Ba­hawalpur were in line with market needs and Jamia Islamia was the only uni­versity in South Punjab that offered BS, MPhil, and PhD programmes. This year ad­missions were underway in a total of 223 BS programmes, 88 MPhil programmes, and 51 PhD programmes in Ba­hawalpur campuses, Baha­walnagar Campus, Rahim Yar Khan Campus, Liaquatpur, and Ahmedpur East campus­es. So far, 71,500 students have submitted their appli­cations and their merit lists in the admission campaign for Fall Semester 2023. In addition, the admissions in the departments are Faculty of Arts and Languages, Facul­ty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Environ­ment, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Faculty of Engineer­ing and Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Fac­ulty of Physical and Math­ematical Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sci­ences, Faculty of Computing, Faculty of Management Sci­ences and Commerce, Fac­ulty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, and Faculty of Pharmacy are included. Students seeking admission to these programmes can ap­ply online at the university website eportal.iub.edu.pk.