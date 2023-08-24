Alleged Corruption

Even after countless requests by the Directorate General of Audit Works, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has shown reluctance to provide details of the recruitment process for assistant field inspectors (AFIs). Complaints filed allege corruption in the organisation and allude to a particular compromise on meritocracy when making key appointments. This phenomenon is one that we, in Pakistan, are rather well-acquainted with as unqualified personnel find themselves in key positions through loopholes in the system, or nepotism. The only question we should be answering is, when will all of this stop? And beyond that, why do government bodies need persistent intervention to ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law, and ethics?

According to the audit office, legal action might be necessary if the management of Wasa remains uncooperative. After continuous delays, the office has given the agency seven days to provide relevant information that can help them conclude the audit report once and for all. The constitution mandates that audit reports be carried out regularly under Article 168 and 171, helping explain why there has been such a great emphasis on scrutinising the functioning order of the organisation. This, coupled with the fact that there have been complaints which detail instances of corruption in Wasa’s field appointment system, make an audit a necessity at this point in time.

According to details, 41 AFIs were hired even though only 20 vacancies were advertised in print media and digital forums. Not only does it cast a doubtful eye over the recruitment process, but the fact that those who secured higher marks in qualification exams obtained lower ranks. In fact, some exceptionally qualified individuals were not even awarded a position while others, with lower marks and less credible credentials, were given key roles in the organisation. How could this be? Wasa never provided explanations to the candidates, or the public in general, even after these complaints were filed. One could only presume that certain illegitimate procedures are being followed behind the curtains, in which those who have merit find themselves to be in a severely disadvantaged position.

The only way such state agencies can truly become successful and self-sufficient is if they follow their policy structure strictly, without any undue or corrupt influence. But time and time again, we find that intervention is necessary to not only set them right but hold those exploiting the system accountable. If what we desire is better governance and provision of facilities, we need change and we need it to reflect through those with high merit, qualifications and drive.