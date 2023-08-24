At least 17 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse: official

Friday, August 25, 2023
Agencies
August 24, 2023
International

NEW DELHI -At least 17 labourers work­ing on a railway bridge being built across a ravine in India’s eastern Mizoram state were killed when it collapsed on Wednesday, officials said, with others reported miss­ing. Video footage posted by Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga showed a met­al frame that had toppled off towering columns into a wooded valley below. “Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died,” Zoramthanga, who uses only one name, said on X, formerly known as Twit­ter. The Indian Express news­paper quoted a policeman as saying that 17 bodies had been recovered and “many others” were missing. It was not possible to immediately verify the reports of people missing. “Rescue operations are underway and all pos­sible assistance is being given to those affected,” the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Modi was “pained” by the accident and offered his “condolences to those who have lost their loved ones”, his office said on X.

Agencies

