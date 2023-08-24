Balochistan CM experiences travel in Green Bus, inquires from passengers about facilities

QUETTA - Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Ali Mardan Khan Domki Wednesday experi­enced travel in green bus and inquired from the passengers about traveling facilities.

Talking to the passengers, the caretaker chief minister said that efforts would be taken to expand the green bus service to other routes to fa­cilitate maximum numbers of Quetta dwellers.

He appreciated the previous government on launching green bus service and termed it the best initiative of public welfare.

The caretaker CM directed the provincial secretary trans­port, present on the occasion to prepare a plan immediately to expand the project of green bus to other areas of the Quetta city.

He said that safe travel in a pleasant environment is the right of the citizens and feel glad that our female segment can now travel with satisfaction.

He announced extension in the timing of Green Bus ser­vice by one hour in the evening from 7pm to 8pm.

CM ALI MARDAN DISCUSSES NHA PROJECTS WITH FEDERAL MINISTER IN BALOCHISTAN

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Ali Mardan Khan Domki Wednesday held a meeting with Caretaker Fed­eral Minister for Communica­tions Ashraf Tarar and dis­cussed the ongoing National Highway Authority’s (NHA) schemes in the province.

The NHA’s member South briefed the federal minister during his visit to Quetta on the progress of construction, rehabilitation and expansion of national highways of in the province.

The federal minister said that he was visiting Balo­chistan on the instructions of the caretaker prime minister to complete the construction work of highways on priority.

Ashraf Tarar said that the completion of the N-50 Quet­ta-Zhob, Quetta-Jacobabad and N-25 Quetta-Karachi proj­ects was the priority of the government.

“All these projects will be put on the fast track. The construc­tion work on Pinjra Bridge on Quetta-Sibi highway will be ini­tiated by next month while the work on the expansion of Quet­ta’s Western Bypass has been accelerated,” he added.

He said that the PC-1 of the highway construction project from Kolpur to Jacobabad had been approved.

“NHA will spend a large chunk of the available funds in Balochistan,” he added.

He said that immediate res­toration of the affected bridg­es of Quetta-Karachi highway was important as the people were facing severe problems due to the affected bridges on the highway.

The federal minister directed the member NHA to take mea­sures to restore the affected bridges on emergency basis.

ALI MARDAN KICKS OFF TREE PLANTATION DRIVE

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Ali Mardan Khan Domki Wednesday inaugurated a monsoon tree plantation drive by planting Quetta Pine trees to promote tree plantation.

Secretary Forest Noor Ah­mad Perkani was also present on the occasion.

Ali Mardan called for the plantation of a maximum num­ber of trees during the mon­soon season in the province in a bid to promote greenery and reduce the challenges and im­pacts of global warming.

The caretaker CM said, “We have to ensure the preserva­tion and increase of forests across the province and raise awareness among the citizens to participate in the plantation campaign.”

“The plantation of trees and taking care of them is very im­portant and play a role in mak­ing the campaign successful aimed to deal with the challenge of climate change,” he added.

Secretary forest informed that around 0.4 million trees would be planted across the province in the monsoon plan­tation drive.