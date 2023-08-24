Balochistan CM experiences travel in Green Bus, inquires from passengers about facilities

QUETTA - Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Ali Mardan Khan Domki Wednesday experienced travel in green bus and inquired from the passengers about traveling facilities.
Talking to the passengers, the caretaker chief minister said that efforts would be taken to expand the green bus service to other routes to facilitate maximum numbers of Quetta dwellers.
He appreciated the previous government on launching green bus service and termed it the best initiative of public welfare.
The caretaker CM directed the provincial secretary transport, present on the occasion to prepare a plan immediately to expand the project of green bus to other areas of the Quetta city.
He said that safe travel in a pleasant environment is the right of the citizens and feel glad that our female segment can now travel with satisfaction.
He announced extension in the timing of Green Bus service by one hour in the evening from 7pm to 8pm.
CM ALI MARDAN DISCUSSES NHA PROJECTS WITH FEDERAL MINISTER IN BALOCHISTAN
Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Ali Mardan Khan Domki Wednesday held a meeting with Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications Ashraf Tarar and discussed the ongoing National Highway Authority’s (NHA) schemes in the province.
The NHA’s member South briefed the federal minister during his visit to Quetta on the progress of construction, rehabilitation and expansion of national highways of in the province.
The federal minister said that he was visiting Balochistan on the instructions of the caretaker prime minister to complete the construction work of highways on priority.
Ashraf Tarar said that the completion of the N-50 Quetta-Zhob, Quetta-Jacobabad and N-25 Quetta-Karachi projects was the priority of the government.
“All these projects will be put on the fast track. The construction work on Pinjra Bridge on Quetta-Sibi highway will be initiated by next month while the work on the expansion of Quetta’s Western Bypass has been accelerated,” he added.
He said that the PC-1 of the highway construction project from Kolpur to Jacobabad had been approved.
“NHA will spend a large chunk of the available funds in Balochistan,” he added.
He said that immediate restoration of the affected bridges of Quetta-Karachi highway was important as the people were facing severe problems due to the affected bridges on the highway.
The federal minister directed the member NHA to take measures to restore the affected bridges on emergency basis.
ALI MARDAN KICKS OFF TREE PLANTATION DRIVE
Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Ali Mardan Khan Domki Wednesday inaugurated a monsoon tree plantation drive by planting Quetta Pine trees to promote tree plantation.
Secretary Forest Noor Ahmad Perkani was also present on the occasion.
Ali Mardan called for the plantation of a maximum number of trees during the monsoon season in the province in a bid to promote greenery and reduce the challenges and impacts of global warming.
The caretaker CM said, “We have to ensure the preservation and increase of forests across the province and raise awareness among the citizens to participate in the plantation campaign.”
“The plantation of trees and taking care of them is very important and play a role in making the campaign successful aimed to deal with the challenge of climate change,” he added.
Secretary forest informed that around 0.4 million trees would be planted across the province in the monsoon plantation drive.