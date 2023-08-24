Bid to smuggle 72kg hashish, 4kg heroin foiled

Peshawar - In a significant joint operation, the Excise police and Bara police successfully intercepted a major drug smuggling attempt, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics. The operation led to the arrest of a drug peddler and the confiscation of 72 kg of hashish and 4 kg of heroin.

The operation began when SHO Excise police district Mardan, during a routine check on Marhati Road towards Wali Interchange Mardan (M-1), intercepted a vehicle with registration number LES-6121. Upon thorough inspection, the police discovered 72 kg of hashish concealed in various compartments of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Sharafat Kazmi, hailing from Muzaffarabad, Kashmir, was swiftly apprehended on the spot. The Excise police station took custody of the accused and the seized hashish, initiating an immediate investigation and legal proceedings.

In parallel, the Bara police acted on a tip-off and established checkpoints at the Nullah Checkpost. During their inspection of a motorbike, they uncovered four kg of heroin in the possession of two individuals riding the bike. The drug peddlers, identified as Hazir Khan and Noor Nabi, residents of Barqambar Khel in district Bara, were promptly arrested. They were then transported to the police station for further investigation and legal processing.