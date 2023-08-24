Bilawal discusses future course of action with party leaders

Meets Nisar Khuhro, Sharjeel Memon, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi, Sajid Jokhio, Shehryar Maher, others.

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spent a busy day at Bilawal House, and continued series of meetings with party leaders as well as for­mer ministers who briefed him on their performance.

President PPP Sindh chapter Senator Nisar Khuhro called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House, during the meeting the overall politi­cal situation of Sindh province and the future course of politics were discussed. Former Par­liamentary Secretary for Sindh Health Department Qasim Siraj Soomro was among those who called on the PPP Chairman.

Soomro informed Bilawal about the development in the public health sector of Sindh and said that one and a half million people from all over the world had received free treatment from SIUT in Sindh during last five years, including 6,844 cases of kidney transplant. He said that more than three billion dollars were spent on the treatment of 2,657 patients from 15 countries of the world and 167 cities of Pak­istan in the cyberknife and che­motherapy unit of Jinnah Hospital Karachi during the same period.

As many as 756 cases of liver transplants were done absolute­ly free, while 141 kidney trans­plants were done at Gambat Hospital. Qasim Siraj Soomro said that 12.7 million patients across the country were treated free of cost in NICVD, includ­ing more than 100,000 angio­plasties and more than 25,000 heart operations. According to the briefing, 1.7 lac patients were treated in Shaheed Bena­zir Bhutto Trauma Center Kara­chi during five years, in which more than 70 thousand free operations were performed, while Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority established 26 thalas­semia centers and four regional blood centers across Sindh.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also met former Sindh Minister for Works and Ser­vices Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi and informed him about his perfor­mance. He told the party chair­man that during the last 5 years, 6,631 kilometers of roads were constructed and restored in Sindh, while 8,600 kilometers of roads were destroyed due to floods, but the restoration work of which is going on rapidly.

Meanwhile, the former Min­ister of Social Welfare in Sindh, Sajid Jokhio called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Mr Jokhio, while informing party chairman about his performance, said that child rights protection and drug rehabilitation centers have been built across Sindh, while Legisla­tion has also been made regarding the protection of children’s rights. He also gave a briefing on the de­velopment works in his constitu­ency and said that one cadet college, one law college, three girls col­leges and two hospitals have been built in his constituency PS-87 Malir, while two hospitals, an engineering university and a medical complex are under con­struction. Former Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, Former Member Sindh Assembly Shehryar Maher, For­mer Member Sindh Assembly Murad Ali Shah, Former Mem­ber Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Shah, PPP Leader Ehsan Sunda­rani, Former MPA Pir Mujeebul Haq and Dadu Chairman of Mu­nicipal Committee Pir Danish Ali also called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. During the sepa­rate meetings, the said leaders in­formed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the political situa­tion of their constituencies.