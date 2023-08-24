 BOD had already completed its term, says SNGPL

LAHORE- This refers to a news item published by a section of media. In this regard, it is regretted that selective and out of context information has been pro­vided. SNGPL’s view point on the same is as follows: The BOD had already com­pleted its term on July 5, 2023. This fact was admit­ted by the former chairper­son before the High Court during the hearing of her petition. The present ap­pointment of the chairman and independent directors of SNGPL has been done by the Cabinet i.e. the federal government. It is notewor­thy that the Federal Cabi­net’s decision to appoint the chairman and indepen­dent directors has not been challenged by the former Chairperson in her peti­tion before the High Court. None of the other indepen­dent directors has chal­lenged that decision either. It is pertinent that under section 15(2) and 10(2a) of the SOE Act 2023, the federal government is fully empowered to appoint the chairman and independent directors respectively. Un­der law, the appointing au­thority also has the power of removal. Hence, the ap­pointment of the chairman and the independent direc­tors has been made strictly in accordance with law.