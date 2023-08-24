 BOD had already completed its term, says SNGPL

LAHORE- This refers to a news item published by a section of media. In this regard, it is regretted that selective and out of context information has been provided. SNGPL’s view point on the same is as follows: The BOD had already completed its term on July 5, 2023. This fact was admitted by the former chairperson before the High Court during the hearing of her petition. The present appointment of the chairman and independent directors of SNGPL has been done by the Cabinet i.e. the federal government. It is noteworthy that the Federal Cabinet’s decision to appoint the chairman and independent directors has not been challenged by the former Chairperson in her petition before the High Court. None of the other independent directors has challenged that decision either. It is pertinent that under section 15(2) and 10(2a) of the SOE Act 2023, the federal government is fully empowered to appoint the chairman and independent directors respectively. Under law, the appointing authority also has the power of removal. Hence, the appointment of the chairman and the independent directors has been made strictly in accordance with law.