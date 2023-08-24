BRICS leaders to debate expanding membership at summit

JOHANNESBURG - BRICS leaders on Wednesday will debate admitting new members to their five-nation bloc as it pursues a bigger role in shaping world affairs it sees as dominated by western pow­ers. China is seeking to rapidly grow the club of large emerg­ing economies amid rising competition with the United States, and more than 40 na­tions are lining up to join. But the BRICS other major power, India, is wary of rushing to expand and the divisive issue tops the agenda as it discusses its future at a three-day sum­mit in Johannesburg.