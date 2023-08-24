Britney Spears eager to mend ill relationship with her father

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears is eager to mend her relationship with her father Jamie Spears two years after the controversial conservatorship. TMZ reported that Jamie’s health is having complications following a knee replacement 16 years ago and therefore, the singer doesn’t want to “regret waiting too long to reach out”. It is believed that Jamie expressed his elation for renewing his friendship bond with his daughter Britney. The outlet mentioned that the songstress is in contact with her brother after she parted ways with husband Sam Asghari.