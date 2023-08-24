Caretaker PM, CM discuss law and order in Sindh

KARACHI-Moreover, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar in his one-on-one meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq at CM House discussed rehabilitation of the displaced people of the storm water drains of Karachi and flood-affected people.

The Chief Minister said that the affected people of three stormwater drains of the city– Mahmoodabad, Gujjar, and Orangi Nullas, were being rehabilitated as per orders of the Supreme Court.

The CM said that the provincial government has already launched a rehabilitation program for the flood-affected people which would be sped up because the winter was approaching, and people needed their houses. At this, the caretaker Prime Minister urged the chief minister to personally monitor their implementation of the rehabilitation projects to achieve the purpose.

They also discussed the issues of interfaith harmony and agreed to bring people of different faiths across the table to foster brotherhood. Islam is the religion of peace, brotherhood, and tranquility, they said. The caretaker CM also discussed overall law and order and agreed to launch an operation against dacoits who have created unrest in the Larkana and Sukkur divisions. The Prime Minister said that investment in the country, particularly in Karachi may be encouraged. The chief minister said that he would provide all possible facilities to the investors in the port city.

Furthermore, the caretaker prime minister also met delegations of PPP and MQM-P and discussed the overall political situation in the country specially Sindh province. The PPP delegation comprising Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Saeed Ghani briefed him about the long standing problems of Sindh province, especially Karachi. The Prime Minister assured the delegation that all resources will be utilized to resolve the issues at the earliest.

The delegation felicitated Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming the office.

The MQM-P delegation comprising Farooq Sattar, Syed Amin ul Haque and others conveyed their reservations over hike in power tariff, excessive loadshedding in the city besides also seeking assurances from the caretaker PM for just delimitation process and appointment of unbiased officials to conduct free and fair polls.