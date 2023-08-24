Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner directs anti-encroachment drive in Peshawar division

Our Staff Reporter
August 24, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair, has directed a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation in bazaars across Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera districts.

He instructed Assistant Commissioners to conduct inspections in markets within their jurisdictions, accompanied by Revenue Department officials. They were tasked with identifying encroached structures and removing them in a grand operation. Zubair also emphasized the removal of structures that did not adhere to approved building maps. During a meeting attended by Deputy Commissioners, additional commissioners, and relevant officers from all five districts of the Peshawar Division, the DCs briefed the Commissioner on their monthly performance.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023