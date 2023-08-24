Commissioner directs anti-encroachment drive in Peshawar division

Peshawar - Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair, has directed a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation in bazaars across Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera districts.

He instructed Assistant Commissioners to conduct inspections in markets within their jurisdictions, accompanied by Revenue Department officials. They were tasked with identifying encroached structures and removing them in a grand operation. Zubair also emphasized the removal of structures that did not adhere to approved building maps. During a meeting attended by Deputy Commissioners, additional commissioners, and relevant officers from all five districts of the Peshawar Division, the DCs briefed the Commissioner on their monthly performance.