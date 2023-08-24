Concern over political unrest in Pakistan

I am writing to express profound concern about the recent political unrest unfolding in Pakistan. As a dedicated reader of your esteemed publication, I believe it is crucial for both individuals and media outlets to take note of the challenges faced by the common citizens of this historically rich nation.
The continuous political upheaval not only destabilises Pakistan’s socio-economic fabric but also jeopardises regional peace. This instability often leads to disruptions in daily life, economic slowdowns, and hampers the nation’s progress on the international stage.
Moreover, Pakistan’s youth, representing a significant portion of the population, yearn for stability, employment, and a promising future. The ongoing unrest obstructs their prospects and pushes them into a state of uncertainty.
I urge the international community to offer diplomatic support and assistance, not as intruders but as well-wishing neighbors. It is in the collective interest of global peace that countries facing turmoil find their way back to stability.
Lastly, I request that your publication continue its unbiased and in-depth coverage of the situation, emphasising the voices and concerns of the Pakistani people. An informed public can make well-thought-out decisions, and by giving a platform to these voices, we can hope for a brighter future for Pakistan.
SAMREEN RIAZ,
Karachi.