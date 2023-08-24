Concern over political unrest in Pakistan

I am writing to express pro­found concern about the re­cent political unrest unfolding in Pakistan. As a dedicated reader of your esteemed publication, I believe it is crucial for both indi­viduals and media outlets to take note of the challenges faced by the common citizens of this his­torically rich nation.

The continuous political up­heaval not only destabilises Pak­istan’s socio-economic fabric but also jeopardises regional peace. This instability often leads to dis­ruptions in daily life, econom­ic slowdowns, and hampers the nation’s progress on the interna­tional stage.

Moreover, Pakistan’s youth, rep­resenting a significant portion of the population, yearn for stability, employment, and a promising fu­ture. The ongoing unrest obstructs their prospects and pushes them into a state of uncertainty.

I urge the international commu­nity to offer diplomatic support and assistance, not as intruders but as well-wishing neighbors. It is in the collective interest of global peace that countries facing turmoil find their way back to stability.

Lastly, I request that your publi­cation continue its unbiased and in-depth coverage of the situa­tion, emphasising the voices and concerns of the Pakistani peo­ple. An informed public can make well-thought-out decisions, and by giving a platform to these voic­es, we can hope for a brighter fu­ture for Pakistan.

SAMREEN RIAZ,

Karachi.