Friday, August 25, 2023
Constable martyred in Tank firing

Agencies
August 24, 2023
PESHAWAR   -  A po­lice constable was shot dead while a citizen sustained the in­juries when armed men fired at them near a private bank in the city area of district Tank on Wednesday. Police said the inci­dent occurred at the main gate of a bank, where armed men fired at a police constable iden­tified as Riaz Uddin. The consta­ble received fatal bullet wounds and died on the spot, while an unknown citizen was injured. The bodies of the constable and injured citizen were shift­ed to DHQ Tank Hospital. After receiving information, a large number of police forces reached the site of the incident and col­lected evidence from the crime scene. The Police also record­ed the statements of the people present at the scene. Strict sur­veillance was being conducted at all the entry and exit points of the city to arrest the miscreants, police said.

Agencies

