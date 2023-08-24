Contractor directed to implement recovery plan for project’s completion as per schedule

LAHORE-Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani has directed the contractor to chalk out a recovery plan and implement it in letter and spirit for completion of the 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project according to the schedule.

The chairman stated this while reviewing construction progress at various sites of the project. A delegation of the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank also accompanied him. Member Water, Member Power, GM (Coordination and Monitoring), GM Tarbela Dam Project, PD Tarbela 5th Extension and project managers of the consultants and the contractors were present on the occasion.

The chairman had a detailed visit of the key sites, which include powerhouse, tail race tunnel and downstream coffer dam etc. He expressed satisfaction over completion of the up and downstream coffer dams before the onset of current high flow season. Completion of the downstream coffer dam has made it possible to continue construction work on the powerhouse and the tail race despite opening of the service spillway of Tarbela Dam during the ongoing high flows, the chairman said.

The xhairman was briefed that excavation of the powerhouse and the tail race tunnel as well as slope stabilization for the switch yard are in progress. While modification in the existing Tunnel No. 5 is also going on. Detailed presentations were also made to the chairman about the progress of civil and electro-mechanical contracts of the project.

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is a component of green, clean and least-cost energy generation plan, WAPDA is implementing on priority. World Bank is providing $390 million and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank $300 million for construction of the project. Electricity generation from the project will start in 2025. With completion of Tarbela 5th Extension, installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will increase from 4888 MW to 6418 MW.