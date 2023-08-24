Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Contractor directed to implement recovery plan for project’s completion as per schedule

1530MW TARBELA 5TH EXTENSION HYDROPOWER PROJECT

Contractor directed to implement recovery plan for project’s completion as per schedule
Agencies
August 24, 2023
Business

LAHORE-Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani has directed the contractor to chalk out a recovery plan and implement it in letter and spirit for completion of the 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project according to the schedule.
The chairman stated this while reviewing construction progress at various sites of the project. A delegation of the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank also accompanied him. Member Water, Member Power, GM (Coordination and Monitoring), GM Tarbela Dam Project, PD Tarbela 5th Extension and project managers of the consultants and the contractors were present on the occasion.
The chairman had a detailed visit of the key sites, which include powerhouse, tail race tunnel and downstream coffer dam etc. He expressed satisfaction over completion of the up and downstream coffer dams before the onset of current high flow season. Completion of the downstream coffer dam has made it possible to continue construction work on the powerhouse and the tail race despite opening of the service spillway of Tarbela Dam during the ongoing high flows, the chairman said.
The xhairman was briefed that excavation of the powerhouse and the tail race tunnel as well as slope stabilization for the switch yard are in progress. While modification in the existing Tunnel No. 5 is also going on. Detailed presentations were also made to the chairman about the progress of civil and electro-mechanical contracts of the project.
Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is a component of green, clean and least-cost energy generation plan, WAPDA is implementing on priority. World Bank is providing $390 million and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank $300 million for construction of the project. Electricity generation from the project will start in 2025. With completion of Tarbela 5th Extension, installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will increase from 4888 MW to 6418 MW.

Strengthening the local economy

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023