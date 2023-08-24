Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of Moonis’ secretary

LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, till August 29 in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects of Gujrat division against former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi. However, the court sent co-accused Khalid Mehmood Chatta to jail on 14-day judicial remand. Earlier, the NAB officials produced Sohail Asghar Awan and Khalid Mehmood Chatta before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani on expiry of their physical remand term.