Friday, August 25, 2023
Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of Moonis’ secretary

August 24, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   An ac­countability court on Wednes­day extended physical remand of Sohail Asghar Awan, the sec­retary of former federal minis­ter Moonis Elahi, till August 29 in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects of Gu­jrat division against former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi. However, the court sent co-ac­cused Khalid Mehmood Chat­ta to jail on 14-day judicial re­mand. Earlier, the NAB officials produced Sohail Asghar Awan and Khalid Mehmood Chat­ta before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani on expiry of their physical re­mand term.

