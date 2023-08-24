CS orders expediting anti-dengue measures as cases rise

LAHORE - Alarmed at an increase in dengue cases in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad, Chief Secre­tary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman ordered the au­thorities to expedite anti-dengue activities in all these four high-risk districts.

He issued these orders while presiding over a meeting on dengue control at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The Chief Secretary said that effective measures should be taken to control den­gue in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad.

He directed that monitoring and surveillance be improved in high-risk districts and spe­cial attention be paid to clinical management of dengue patients for keeping the mortality rate to a minimum. He said that the best facili­ties should be provided in the hospitals for the treatment of dengue patients.