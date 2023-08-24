Customs seizes cancer drug worth RS 200 million

In a significant operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, customs authorities have apprehended a cancer drug smuggling suspect along with along with his accomplice.

According to the customs officials, the package which was seized from the possession of the smuggler – Naveed Shahzad – was consists of cancer medications estimated to be Rs 200 million.

Naveed Shahzad had allegedly imported the medicines from Istanbul to Lahore, marking a concerning trend in the illegal pharmaceutical trade.

The customs authorities initiated the investigation into both accused individuals, taking all the drugs under custody.

The startling revelation came to light that bribes were being transferred online through the mobile phones of the arrested suspects.

The confiscated cancer medications are not only of substantial monetary value but also raise concerns about their safety and efficacy, as unregulated imports can pose serious health risks to consumers.