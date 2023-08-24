Friday, August 25, 2023
Customs seizes non-duty paid goods in Karachi

STAFF REPORT
August 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Customs on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle non-duty paid goods from Quetta to Ka­rachi. According to details, smuggled goods were be­ing smuggled to Karachi from a passenger bus from Quetta via Hub River Road. The customs team on a tip off, searched the passenger bus and recovered non-duty-paid goods. The re­covered items include 170 kg of betel nuts, 10 cartons of cigarettes, 10 cartons of chocolate, 20 cartons of dry milk and 45 bundles of gas pipes. An investigation has been initiated into the smuggling bid after regis­tration of case in Medina Colony police station. Ear­lier, Pakistan Customs im­pounded 67 non-duty paid vehicles in an action against the smugglers in Quetta. In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to curb smuggling, Pakistan Cus­toms seized 67 non-cus­toms paid vehicles, sugar and fertilizer worth Rs336 million approximately.

