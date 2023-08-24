Defence minister, PAF chief discuss regional security

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Defence Minister Lt Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder paid a visit to Air Headquarters Islamabad on Wednesday where he had a productive meeting with Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. During the meeting, matters pertaining to evolving geo-strategic environment and regional security situation were discussed.
According to a press release, the Air Chief gave a briefing on Pakistan Air Force’s modernisation plan and recent acquisitions from allied countries, aimed at ensuring an impregnable aerial defence of the country. He also provided a comprehensive briefing to the visiting dignitary on the Pakistan Air Force’s operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare. The Air Chief highlighted the steps taken by the Pakistan Air Force to revamp the training of its personnel, equipping them to effectively tackle contemporary challenges. Emphasising the importance of adapting to evolving security dynamics, the Air Chief also shared insights into the rigorous training programmes and cutting-edge technologies being implemented within the PAF. Highlighting PAF’s commitment to staying at the forefront of modern warfare, Chief of the Air Staff emphasised the importance of multispectrum operations in the domains of space, cyber and artificial intelligence.