Friday, August 25, 2023
ECP responsible for free, fair, transparent polls: Murtaza Solangi

Monitoring Desk
August 24, 2023
WASHINGTON   -  Caretaker Minister for In­formation and Broad­casting Murtaza Solangi Wednesday said that Elec­tion Commission is the only constitutional institu­tion which is responsible for conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

In an interview with CNN, he categorically stat­ed that it is prerogative of the Election Commission to announce the dates of holding general elections and the interim govern­ment has no role in this regard. He said elections can be delayed slightly as the Election Commis­sion requires four months to complete delimitation process and subsequently, a constitutionally mandat­ed 54-day period has also been allocated for political parties to organize their election campaigns.

Regarding Battagram chairlift incident, the In­formation Minister com­mended the efforts of the Pakistan Army and Paki­stan Air Force for success­fully rescuing all individ­uals, who were trapped inside the chairlift. He said the entire operation was carried out with joint co­ordination, ensuring the safety of the people.

Murtaza Solangi said an extensive inspection of all chairlifts and cable cars in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already been ordered by the provincial govern­ment. The Minister said we are not in favour or against any political par­ty as every political par­ty has the right to present its manifesto and opinion freely. Terming Pakistan as a democratic country, he said people have free­dom of expression. Ex­pressing displeasure over the deplorable Jaranwa­la incident, the Minister termed it a result of the absence of tolerance in the society. He asked me­dia, government, civil so­ciety and other stake­holders to come forward and play their role to en­sue patience and harmo­ny in the society.

