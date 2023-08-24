ECP responsible for free, fair, transparent polls: Murtaza Solangi

WASHINGTON - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Wednesday said that Election Commission is the only constitutional institution which is responsible for conducting free, fair and transparent elections.
In an interview with CNN, he categorically stated that it is prerogative of the Election Commission to announce the dates of holding general elections and the interim government has no role in this regard. He said elections can be delayed slightly as the Election Commission requires four months to complete delimitation process and subsequently, a constitutionally mandated 54-day period has also been allocated for political parties to organize their election campaigns.
Regarding Battagram chairlift incident, the Information Minister commended the efforts of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force for successfully rescuing all individuals, who were trapped inside the chairlift. He said the entire operation was carried out with joint coordination, ensuring the safety of the people.
Murtaza Solangi said an extensive inspection of all chairlifts and cable cars in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already been ordered by the provincial government. The Minister said we are not in favour or against any political party as every political party has the right to present its manifesto and opinion freely. Terming Pakistan as a democratic country, he said people have freedom of expression. Expressing displeasure over the deplorable Jaranwala incident, the Minister termed it a result of the absence of tolerance in the society. He asked media, government, civil society and other stakeholders to come forward and play their role to ensue patience and harmony in the society.