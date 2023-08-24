Friday, August 25, 2023
Endoscopy technician found dead in KTH

August 24, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  In a tragic incident, Halima Bibi, an endoscopy technician at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), was discovered dead in the hospital’s restroom. Preliminary details indicate that her body bore injection marks and razor wounds on her hands.

Her body was subsequently transferred to the Forensic Center of Khyber Medical College for a comprehensive postmortem examination as part of the investigation. The presence of injection marks on various parts of her body raised suspicions. Halima Bibi hailed from Pabi in the Nowshera district. Hospital Director Dr. Zafar Afridi confirmed that an investigative committee has been formed to gather further information regarding the incident.

