Ex-state minister Shabbir Qureshi booked over corruption charges

MUZAFFARGARH - A case has been registered against former state minister and PTI leader Shabbir Ali Qureshi in Muzaffargarh anti-corruption police station over receiving commission and corruption charges in various projects.

According to the FIR, the PTI leader has been accused of receiving commissions in various projects, allotting projects to favourite contrac­tors, and causing loss of mil­lions of rupees to the national exchequer by using substan­dard materials.

Allegations of corruption were also leveled against him in the construction of the mother-and-child hos­pital, the upgradation of the Rural Health Centre (RHC), Daira Din Panah, the roads and district council, the highway and building de­partments projects.

The police have started raids for his arrest but have not succeeded in arresting him so far.

ROBBERS INJURE CITIZEN OVER RESISTANCE

Two robbers injured a man critically with sharp-edged weapons upon resistance.

According to police, Mu­hammad Ramzan, 52, son of Muhammad Nawaz informed the police that the burglars stopped him at Muzaffar­garh-Shah Jamal Road near the technical college. They attacked him with repeated strikes of knives on his head, hands, and thighs. Rescue dispatched the aid workers with an ambulance from the nearby point, Mahmud Mills DG Khan Road. It provided first aid to the victim before dispatching him to DHQ hos­pital finally by ambulance. The police started an investi­gation after taking statements from the affected person.

YOUTH ATTEMPTS SUICIDE OVER POVERTY

A youth got critically in­jured during a suicide at­tempt in frustration over pov­erty, here Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, a youngster namely Irfan Nawaz, 22, son of Muhammad Nawaz jumped in front of the freight train carrying lubricant oil. Fortunately, the attempt of taking his own life failed, but it caused fatal bruises on his body since he was hit with the slow-moving train that pushed him out of the track.

Rescuers, after receiving the information reached out to the affected man and in­formed the police.

“He was shifted to DHQ hospital soon after giving first aid,” said the spokesperson.