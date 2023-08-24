First Pakistan-KSA Joint Special Forces exercise Al Battar-I opens

ISLAMABAD - The opening ceremony of the inaugural Pakistan-KSA “Joint Special Forces Exercise AL BATTAR-I” took place in Cherat. This two-week-long exercise involves the participation of Pakistan’s Royal Saudi Special Forces. The primary objectives of this exercise are to strengthen the longstanding military relations between the two nations, foster the concept of joint employment, and identify areas of shared interest for future military cooperation. This collaboration is intended to maximize the exchange of expertise in counterterrorism efforts, as stated by the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations).

The ceremony commenced with the rendition of the national anthems of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Distinguished officials from the Armed Forces of both countries graced the occasion with their presence. These joint military exercises, conducted by the armies of these fraternal nations, are designed to bolster and deepen existing bilateral relations while capitalizing on each other’s extensive military experience, as concluded by the ISPR.