Former UC chairman killed over land dispute

SARGODHA - Former Union Council chairman was gunned down by his opponents over old land dispute here at Bonga Minhas area under the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station.
The police said here on Wednesday that Zulfiqar Ahmed, 55, resident of Luk Morr exchange harsh words with his relatives Mujeeb and three others over land dispute. They opened fire and killed him on the spot. The police alongwith Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital.
SIX POWER PILFERERS NABBED
Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) task force team caught six power pilferers during a crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson for FESCO, the task force teams raided at Hujjan, Khan Muhammad Wala, Bhera, Kotmomin and other areas and caught red-handed six accused who were involved in electricity theft from main lines and metre tampering.
On a report of the FESCO, the police registered cases against pilferers.
DC FOR EXPEDITING ANTI-DENGUE ACTIVITIES
Sargodha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali directed the health authorities and other departments concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.
A spokesperson for the district administration said here on Wednesday that the DC had instructed the departments to give special attention on anti-dengue activities particularly in all areas where dengue cases were being reported.
He said that indoor and outdoor anti-dengue activities should be expedited in all vulnerable areas of the district as the current weather condition was suitable for dengue mosquitoes’ breeding.
The DC said the departments concerned should further enhance coordination to improve their performance.
The participation of citizens in anti-dengue activities should also be ensured, he added.
The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive should inspect residential and commercial places and educate the citizens about the importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue, he added.