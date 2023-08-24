Former UC chairman killed over land dispute

SARGODHA - Former Union Council chairman was gunned down by his oppo­nents over old land dispute here at Bonga Minhas area under the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian po­lice station.

The police said here on Wednesday that Zulfiqar Ahmed, 55, resident of Luk Morr ex­change harsh words with his rel­atives Mujeeb and three others over land dispute. They opened fire and killed him on the spot. The po­lice alongwith Res­cue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital.

SIX POWER PILFERERS NABBED

Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) task force team caught six power pilfer­ers during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for FESCO, the task force teams raided at Hujjan, Khan Muham­mad Wala, Bhera, Kotmomin and other areas and caught red-handed six accused who were involved in electricity theft from main lines and metre tampering.

On a report of the FESCO, the police registered cases against pilferers.

DC FOR EXPEDITING ANTI-DENGUE ACTIVITIES

Sargodha Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali directed the health authori­ties and other departments con­cerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective ar­eas.

A spokesperson for the dis­trict administration said here on Wednesday that the DC had in­structed the departments to give special attention on anti-dengue activities particularly in all areas where dengue cases were being reported.

He said that indoor and out­door anti-dengue activities should be expedited in all vul­nerable areas of the district as the current weather condition was suitable for dengue mosqui­toes’ breeding.

The DC said the departments concerned should further en­hance coordination to improve their performance.

The participation of citizens in anti-dengue activities should also be ensured, he added.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams un­der anti-dengue drive should inspect residential and com­mercial places and educate the citizens about the importance of sanitation, cleanliness and pre­ventive measures against den­gue, he added.