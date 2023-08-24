Four of notorious Buledi gang held

KARACHI - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Inves­tigation Agency (CIA) Ka­rachi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted four alleged members of a noto­rious dacoit gang known as Buledi gang and recovered arms and motorcycles from their possession. Among the arrested dacoit gang members were Sajjan Khan Buledi, Kamran Ali Buledi, Ghulam Yasin Buledi and Himmat Ali Buledi, ac­cording to SSP SIU Junaid Sheikh. The SIU received a tip-off that the gang was planning to kill their rival Gulab Chandio, a head-moneyed outlaw, who was accused of murdering two women of their family.