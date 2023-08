KARACHI-Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a case related to fee hike in the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

A student named Muzzamil moved the SHC against 50 per cent hike in fees in the Law Department of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST). Muzzamil in his plea stated that as per law, 10pc fee can be increased yearly, but the same has been jacked up by 50 per cent on the ‘verbal orders’.