GB govt ensuring provision of nourishing meals to students: CS

GILGIT - “The Gilgit-Baltistan government is actively ensuring the provision of nourishing meals to primary school students across Gilgit- Baltistan as part of its School Khana Programme, said Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here on Wednesday.

He said this initiative aims to offer highly nutritious, cost-effective, and locally sourced food to all individuals. “Currently, the programme has been extended to 75 schools, resulting in a remarkable 25 percent increase in enrolment, a rise in attendance from 60 percent to 95 percent and significant enhancements in students’ BMI,” the Chief Secretary said.

He said, today, a delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP), led by Joyce Owigar, Head SO 2 and Yasir Ithasham, Programme Policy Officer, met with me. He said it is with great pleasure that we announce the World Food Programme’s recognition of the diligent efforts made by the GB Government under its flagship project, the “School Khana Programme.”

He said this recognition has led to a collaborative agreement between the World Food Programme and the government of Gilgit-Baltistan to further expand and enhance this commendable initiative in GB.

“We firmly believe that in partnership with the World Food Programme, we will not only work towards enhancing primary education by boosting enrolment rates, reducing dropout percentages and improving examination results but also positively impacting health, social behaviour and parental engagement, Muhiudeen Wani said, adding that in line with our focus on elevating nutritional standards and attendance levels, the GB government was also committed to achieving two sustainable development goals; Zero Hunger and Quality Education.