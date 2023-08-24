Getting info from institutions right of journalist: Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD - Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, on Wednesday said that a journalist has a right to get information from all institutions, including the apex court and the government departments.
The Chief Justice-designate expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of the cabinet of the Press Association of the Supreme Court at the SC building. Justice Faez, who will take oath as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan on September 17, 2023, said responsible journalism was the need of the hour and it creates a good impression on the society.
“Journalists and judges are always looking for the truth, telling the truth is not a difficult task, it is difficult to remember a lie. Yes, the truth is easy to remember,” he stated. He said that freedom of expression and access to information are the fundamental rights of every citizen. Justice Faez said the purpose of all laws was to bring out the truth and justice was done on the basis of truth.
He said when the decision comes, any party could say the decision was good or bad. A visible difference between news and opinion is important. Opinion can be disagreed with while no one can disagree with the facts.The senior puisne judge said that in all religions of the world, truth had been prioritised. The Holly Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) was asked whether a believer can be a liar or not, and the Prophet (peace be upon him) replied no.’ “The truth was important even before Islam and it is in the Bible that truth liberates,” he explained. He further said the Constitution mentioned free press and a journalist was someone who conveys truthful news.