Governor expresses satisfaction over successful rescue operation of chair lift incident

KARACHI -Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesssori has ex­pressed satisfaction over the successful rescue opera­tion of the Battagram chair lift incident. According to the statement issued by the Governor House, Sindh Governor said, “The efforts of the Pakistan Army to save innocent lives are com­mendable.” He said that the SSG commandos were able to save innocent lives by showing their professional­ism. Governor Kamran Tes­sori said that the entire na­tion was in a state of anxiety when the news come out of this tragedy. The entire na­tion, including the parents of the children, breathed a sigh of relief with this suc­cessful rescue operation, Governor added.