Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Governor expresses satisfaction over successful rescue operation of chair lift incident

STAFF REPORT
August 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesssori has ex­pressed satisfaction over the successful rescue opera­tion of the Battagram chair lift incident. According to the statement issued by the Governor House, Sindh Governor said, “The efforts of the Pakistan Army to save innocent lives are com­mendable.” He said that the SSG commandos were able to save innocent lives by showing their professional­ism. Governor Kamran Tes­sori said that the entire na­tion was in a state of anxiety when the news come out of this tragedy. The entire na­tion, including the parents of the children, breathed a sigh of relief with this suc­cessful rescue operation, Governor added.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023