Friday, August 25, 2023
House of Habib partners with Healthx

House of Habib partners with Healthx
PR
August 24, 2023
Business

KARACHI-A revolutionary era in corporate wellness dawns as Healthx, a prominent multinational healthcare management company, has announced a strategic alliance with the esteemed House of Habib (HOH). Revered for its profound legacy and significant contributions to Pakistan’s business landscape, House of Habib takes the helm in prioritizing the health and well-being of its valued workforce, comprising 14,000 employees, with a sweeping impact on the lives of approximately 70,000 individuals across the organization. At the heart of this momentous partnership lies a pioneering vision, one that heralds a proactive, data- driven, cost-efficient and “phygital” (A hybrid of physical and digital) approach to healthcare– leaving the traditional ways behind. Embracing evidence-based medicine as its guiding principle, the alliance aims to gradually reduce the disease burden experienced across House of Habib’s diverse entities, which include prestigious businesses such as Thal Engineering, Indus Motor Company, and Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, among others. This is a one-of-a-kind endeavor to improve employee well-being as well as save costs on healthcare expenditures like never before, through Healthx’s internationally tested, proactive healthcare model

