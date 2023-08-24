IG Islamabad pins badges to newly promoted DIG

Islamabad- The Islama- bad Capital City Police Of- ficer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday pinned the badges to the newly promoted Deputy Inspec- tor General of Police (DIG) Shoiab Khurram Janbaz, a police public relations of- ficer said. He said thatthe ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan congratulated the officer on his promotion and wished him all the best for his future endeavors. He said that pro- motion and increase in rank in the police service actual- ly reflects an increase in re- sponsibilities therefore, the promoted officer should make equal implementation of law, observance of merit and best service delivery and protection to citizens their motto and goal, he added