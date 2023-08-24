Friday, August 25, 2023
IMARAT Group announces grand launch of IMARAT Builders Mall

PR
August 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD-IMARAT Group, the leading name in Pakistan’s real estate and construction industry, has announced the grand launch of IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM), a groundbreaking initiative that is set to redefine the shopping experience for construction, furnishing, and decor enthusiasts.
The event was graced by many notable dignitaries: Renowned politicians Malik Ibrar & Anjum Aqeel Khan; Former Deputy Mayor Islamabad, Zeeshan Shah Naqvi; Ambassador Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov; Enis Malik Cetin, Commercial Counsellor, Turkish Embassy; CEO Centaurus and former President of ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyhas Khan; Former President ICCI, Former VP PCCI, Former Member Assembly SAARC-CC Zafar Bakhtawri; IWCCI Senior Vice President Sadaf Asim Abbasi; President IWCCI Naima Ansari; Chairman Bar Council Islamabad Qazi Adil Aziz; Community Leader Qazi Faisal; and thousands of valued guests. This one-stop solution, set to host numerous international and local brands, is poised to become the center-point of innovation in the industry.
IBM boasts an impressive squad of renowned brands, including MOOOI Homes, Silaj Furniture, Baahir Outdoor Living, Eteli Illumination, Smart Innovations, BOMBAY Light House, GROHE, COTTO, FIONA, Orient Ceramica, Gala, Cappuccino, IMEP, FUJIHD, Tricom Power, INGCO, SIKA, Wintech (ADO), N-SETS, Multan Carpet Industries, Woodyfy Studio, among others, totaling over 80 of the best names in the business. But that’s not where it stops – IBM also enlisted the renowned Moveit as a distribution partner. At the highly-anticipated launch event, Chairman of IMARAT Group, Shafiq Akbar, shared his excitement, saying, “IMARAT Builders Mall marks another milestone in our journey of innovation and excellence. A story that started with the Amazon Mall has taken a beautiful turn at IMARAT Builders Mall. We are proud to provide a platform where customers can explore the finest offerings from both international and local brands, all under one roof.”

